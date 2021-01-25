I-League 2020-21: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch NEROCAFC vs GKFC Telecast, Team News

Gokulam Kerala FC will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns in the upcoming clash with high fliers NEROCA FC in an I-league 2020-21 fixture at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani on Monday, January 25. The Kerala side will look to bounce back after their recent 0-2 loss against Aizawl FC. With only one win and two losses so far, Vincenzo Annese’s side have slid down to ninth place in the points table.

Fifth-placed NEROCA FC would aim to extend their winning momentum and spiral up the league table when they clash with Kerala tonight. They enter the match on the back of a 4-0 win over Indian Arrows in their last match.

The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC squad: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Naorem James Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Longjam Gobin Singh, Kallon Varney Kiatamba, Akbar Khan, Varun Thokchom, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Judah Emmanuel Garcia, Nathaniel Jude Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Benjamin Lupheng, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Khundom Lucky Singh, Songpu Singsit, Rahul Ramchandra Yadav, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Saikhom Thomas Singh, Lamjingba Mutum, Wangkheimyum Olen Singh, Takhellambam Deepak Singh, Ahanthem Rishan, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Wexlin Shobhuraj, Nayan Agarwal, Aryan Gupta, Wakambam Michael Meetei

I-League 2020-21Gokulam Kerala FC squad: Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal Pa, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel García, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP