I-League 2020-21: NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch NEROCA FC vs TRAU FC Telecast, Team News

NEROCA FC will kick-start their I-League campaign against city rivals Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAUFC) in the much-anticipated Imphal Derby on Friday, January 15. The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC vs TRAUFC FC fixture will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

NEROCA FC will look to start the season on a winning note."It is a very big and important match for us against TRAU as it is a local derby," head coach Gift Raikhan said. "However, TRAU is a very good team and they will present us with challenges and We have to work hard and play for the win," he added.

Meanwhile, TRAU started their I-League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata. TRAU’s Tajik recruit Komron Tursunov made history in that match. Tursonov’s ninth second brace is the fastest goal in the history of the league.

The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

