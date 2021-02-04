I-League 2020-21, Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RKFC vs IA Telecast, Team News

Real Kashmir will be looking for their second win of the season when they lock horns against Indian Arrows in the I-League fixture on Thursday, February 4, at the Mohun Bagan Ground.

Real Kashmir remain unbeaten in the tournament as they have been held to back-to-back draws in their last two outings. They are currently six points adrift of leaders Churchill Brothers and find themselves at seventh spot on the I-League table.

While the Arrows are yet to register a win this season, drawing one and losing four of the five matches they have played so far. However, they are stubborn opponents and over the course of the season though they have just one point to sit at the bottom of the I-League standings.

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows match will kick off at 2:00 pm.

I-League 2020-21, Real Kashmir FC squad: Mithun Samanta, Arun Nagial, Mason Lee Robertson, Haroon Amiri, Bijay Chhetri, Pawan Kumar,Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin, Khalid Qayoom, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, Danish Farooq, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Farhan Ganai, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Abhash Thapa, Adnan Ayoub, Lalrindika Ralte, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Ujawar Nabi Bhat, Shahid Nazir, Anuj Kumar, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh

I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows squad: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Dipu Halder, Sajad Hussain Parray, Sumer Sehgal, Leewan Castanha, Evan Thapa, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Vibin Mohanan, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu, Parthib Sunder Gogoi, Gurkirat Singh, Irengbam Santosh Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Vellington Fernandes, Shreyas Ketkar, Brijesh Giri, Godwin Johnson, Chris Anthoy White, Kanwar Rudraansh Singh, Ahaan Prakash, P Lalrampana, Praful Kumar Y V, Abdul Hannan, Pragyan Medhi, Vishva Vijay Shinde, Gurpanthjeet Singh, Tankadhar Bag, C Lalchhanhima