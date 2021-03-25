I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Looking to end their winless run, sixth ranked Real Kashmir take on fifth placed Mohammedan SC in the I-League Group A battle on March 25. Looking to get revenge on Mohammedan SC, who ended their nine-match winning run last month, David Robertson’s side will hope to climb up the table as they sit two points behind Mohammedan SC, who are fifth with 20 points.

In the last five fixture fixtures, Mohammedan SC have won two matches, drawn one and lost two, whereas for Real Kashmir FC, they have lost four matches and drawn one match. In January, Real Kashmir were at the top of the table, however, they saw a massive slump in their form.

Both sides enter the fixture with loses to their name as Mohammedan SC were handed a 1-2 loss by Kerala Gokulam FC and 10-man Real Kashmir were handed a narrow 0-1 loss by Punjab FC. The two sides will be looking for crucial three points in this fixture and there can only be one team standing victorious at the end of 90 minutes. It is an exciting clash in the I-League 2020-21 and fans can know the details of the RKFC vs MSC live streaming match online and tv telecast.

The Real Kashmir FC vs. Mohammedan SC game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Lalrindika Ralte was handed a red card in Real Kashmir’s clash against Punjab FC and will sit out three matches. There are no injury news or details for either sides for now as the main players are fit for the fixture.

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC will kick off at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, March 25, at the Kalyani Stadium.

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC match will telecast on 1Sports TV.

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC match will be streamed on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

M Samanta (GK), Abhash Thapa, B Chhetri, D Ravanan, Sena Ralte, Basit Bhat, Danish Farooq Bhat, Haroon Fakhruddin, A Dipanda, Pratesh Shirodkar, Sumeet PassiP Singh (GK), S Rahaman, Asheer Akhtar, Sujit Sadhu, Hira Mondal, Chhangte, S Rawat, Pedro Manzi, S D’Silva, Faisal, Azharuddin Mallick