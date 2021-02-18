I-League 2020-21, Real Kashmir FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RKFC vs RGPFC Telecast, Team News

In a top of the table clash in the ongoing I-League 2020-21 tournament, the football fans will see Real Kashmir FC taking on RoundGlass Punjab FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Thursday, February 18.

Both sides come into this match on positive notes. Punjab FC came on top with a 2-0 win against Chennai City FC, while the Kashmir squad pulled off a thrilling 4-3 win over NEROCA FC in their last outing. Punjab climbed to the summit spot in the I-League standings with 14 points to their name. They have won four matches, drawn and lost two games each in their course of eight fixtures so far. An equally formidable Real Kashmir FC currently occupy the second place on the I-League points table. They are a point adrift from their opponent with three wins, two draws and remain unbeaten with a game still in hand.

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match will kick off at 4:00 pm.

I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC squad: Mithun Samanta, Arun Nagial, Mason Lee Robertson, Haroon Amiri, Bijay Chhetri, Pawan Kumar,Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin, Khalid Qayoom, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, Danish Farooq, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Farhan Ganai, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Abhash Thapa, Adnan Ayoub, Lalrindika Ralte, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Ujawar Nabi Bhat, Shahid Nazir, Anuj Kumar, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh

I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan