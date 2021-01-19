I-League 2020-21: Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch RKFC vs SDFC Telecast, Team News

Real Kashmir FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will lock horns against each other in a top-four I-League 2020-21 clash on Tuesday, January 19. The match will be played at Kalyani Municipal Stadium, West Bengal and is scheduled for kick-off at 7:00 PM, IST.

Real Kashmir FC will be full of confidence after a 2-0 win against a formidable Chennai City FC in their last match. They are currently sitting third on the table and remain unbeaten from both their opening fixtures. The Snow Leopards have won and drawn once which earned them four points.

On the other hand, debutants Sudeva Delhi FC started off with a 0-1 loss in their season opener fixture against Mohammedan FC. However, in the following match, the Delhi outfit bounced back with a 3-0 victory against Indian Arrows in to move up to the fourth spot in the table with three points to their name.

When will the I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match start?

The match will be played on January 19 (Tuesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, Real Kashmir FC probable starting line-up vs Suvedha Delhi FC: Mithun Samanta; Laihmangaihsanga Ralte, Mason Robertson, Bijaye Chhetri, Arun Nagial; Danish Farooq Bhat, Haroon Fakhruddin, Farhan Ganie, Abhash Thapa; Abegunrin Lukman, Asier Dipanda

I-League 2020-21, Sudeva Delhi FC probable starting line up vs Real Kashmir FC: Rakshit Dagar; Sairut Kima, Akashdeep Singh, Gursimrat Singh; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lunkim Khongsai, William Pauliankhum, Pintu Mahata, Lalliansanga Renthlei; Ajay Singh, Kean Lewis