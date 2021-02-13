I-League 2020-21, Real Kashmir vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RKFC vs NEROCAFC Telecast, Team News

Weekend action continues in the ongoing I-League 2020-21 season when Real Kashmir FC square off against NEROCA FC on Saturday, February 13, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal. Real Kashmir FC are one of the three teams in the league to have remained unbeaten so far. They have won twice and drew on four occasions to sit at the fifth spot with 10 points to their name. With just four matches remaining in the first leg of the league, Kashmir FC would be aiming for nothing short of a win to go level on points with table toppers Churchill Brothers FC.

On the contrary, NEROCA FC managed just a solitary win from six games so far to sit at the second last spot on the points table. They come into the match after a 1-2 defeat against Chennai City FC. However, they still have a chance to move up the standings as they have three games remaining.

The I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm.

I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir FC squad: Mithun Samanta, Arun Nagial, Mason Lee Robertson, Haroon Amiri, Bijay Chhetri, Pawan Kumar,Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin, Khalid Qayoom, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, Danish Farooq, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Farhan Ganai, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Abhash Thapa, Adnan Ayoub, Lalrindika Ralte, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Ujawar Nabi Bhat, Shahid Nazir, Anuj Kumar, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh

I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC squad: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Naorem James Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Longjam Gobin Singh, Kallon Varney Kiatamba, Akbar Khan, Varun Thokchom, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Judah Emmanuel Garcia, Nathaniel Jude Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Benjamin Lupheng, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Khundom Lucky Singh, Songpu Singsit, Rahul Ramchandra Yadav, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Saikhom Thomas Singh, Lamjingba Mutum, Wangkheimyum Olen Singh, Takhellambam Deepak Singh, Ahanthem Rishan, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Wexlin Shobhuraj, Nayan Agarwal, Aryan Gupta, Wakambam Michael Meetei