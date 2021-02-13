I-League 2020-21, RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RGPFC vs CCFC Telecast, Team News

RoundGlass Punjab FC take on Chennai City FC in an I-League match on Saturday, February 13, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal. High on confidence after back-to-back wins, Punjab FC will look to extend their winning momentum to topple league leaders Churchill Brothers FC. The Punjab side are currently at second position in the table with 11 points after seven games.

Meanwhile, Chennai City FC held off a late challenge by NEROCA FC to bounce back with a win (2-1) in their last match. The Southern team sit at the sixth position with a point adrift from fourth and fifth placed Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir FC after six respectively.

The I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Chennai City FC match will kick off at 4:00 pm.

I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan

I-League 2020-21, Chennai City FC: Shaji Antony, Tarif Akhand, Vladimir Molerovic, Ahmed Shahib H A C, Vijay T, Demir Avdic, Umasankar M, Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy, Kabir Toufik, Monish G, Vijay Nagappan, Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan, Pravitto Raju, Harikrishna AU, Jockson Dhas A, Sriram B, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ameerudeen Haja Mohaideeen, Pradison mariyadasan, Prateek kumar Singh, Lijo francis, Shankar Sampingiraj, Jishnu Balakrishnan.E, Varun Mathur, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Rajesh S, Elvedin Skrijelj, Mohamed Iqbal Bin Hamid Hussain