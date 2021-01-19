I-League 2020-21: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch RGPFC vs CBFC Telecast, Team News

Table-toppers Churchill Brothers will look to extend their momentum when they lock horns with seventh-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC in an I-League 2020-21 fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Tuesday, January 19.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa side would aim a win toextend their lead over second-placed Mohammedan SC and third-placed Real Kashmir FC, as the trio currently differ on goals. They enter this fixture on the back of a goalless draw against fellow Mohammedan SC in their last match. The Goan side have won and drew one game each to top the I-League standings currently.

On the other hand, RoundGlass Punjab FC head into this fixture against a 3-4 loss to Gokulam Kerala FC in their last outing. The Punjab outfit lost the game despite having a 3-1 lead at half-time. They are currently placed seventh in the points table with a win and loss from two outings so far.

The I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match will kick off at 2:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match start?

The match will be played on January 19 (Tuesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match be played?

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match?

All the I-League 2020-21 games will be broadcasted on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, RoundGlass Punjab squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan

I-League 2020-21, Churchill Brothers FC Goa squad: Shilton Paul, Hamza Kheir, Vanlal Duatsanga, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Vikas, Quan Gomes, Clencio Pinto, Kingslee Fernandes, Luka Majcen, Clayvin Julian Zuniga Bernardez, Vinil Poojary, Bazie Armand, Israil Gurung, Hafis Alakkaparamba Mohammed Ali, Shubert Joanus Pereira, Bryce Brian Miranda, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Lalengzama Vangchhia, Kamran Farooque, Wendell Savio Coelho, Keenan Almeida, Ginminthang Hangsing, Samuel Shadap, Joseph Clemente, Richard Costa, Fredsan Marshall, Jovel Martins, Nora Fernandes, Shibinraj Kunniyil