I-League 2020-21, RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SFC vs PFC Telecast, Team News

Two struggling clubs will look to return to winning ways as Sudeva FC will lock horns with RoundGlass Punjab FC in the ongoing I-League 2020-21 fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Friday, January 29.

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC come into this match on the back of a 0-2 loss against Churchill Brothers Goa. However, will look to build on the promise shown by their side’s domestic talent in a way of the quick passing game.

On the other hand, Punjab FC shared spoils in a 0-0 draw against Mohammedan Sporting in their last outing. Buoyed with their positive performance Curtis Fleming’s men will look to build on the momentum.

Both the teams are currently at the joint eighth spot with four points each from as many matches in the I-League so far. They have won once, drawn once and lost twice.

The I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match will kick off at 2:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match start?

The match will be played on January 29 (Friday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

What time will the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm, IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

Football fans can enjoy live telecast of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, RoundGlass Punjab FC squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Calvin Lobo, Alwyn George, Souvik Das, Sanju Pradhan, Maheson Singh, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Himanshu Jangra, Moinuddin Khan, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Girik Mahesh Khosla

I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC squad: Lovepreet Singh, Augustin Melwyn Fernandes, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Ngaraipam Kasomwung, Pintu Mahata, Kean Lewis, Manvir Singh, Ajay Singh, Vanlalzahawma, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Akashdeep Singh, Kamal Choudhary, William Pauliankhum, Mohit Mittal, Sinam Maichael Singh, Sairuatkima, Prashant Narayan Choudhary, Ngangbam Naocha Singh, Phairembam Rostam Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Swapnil Raj Dhaka, Tondomba Singh Naorem, Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sachin Jha, Ashish Sibi, Lalramhmunmawia, Rakshit Dagar, Ansh Gupta, Ishan Rozario