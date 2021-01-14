I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After being defeated in their first league game, both Sudeva Delhi and Indian Arrows will look to yank out a win when they take on each other in the second fixture of the I-league this Thursday at Kalyani Stadium. The I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows match will kick off at 4:00 pm.

Sudeva had to suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat against Mohhamedan FC owing to Ali Faisal’s 58th-minute. For them, this could be a tricky match as the Indian Arrows are full of life and energy and hence, they will test their defence.

“Indian Arrows have the capacity of pushing us for the entirety of the match. They are young and very energetic, plus they are technically sound,” said Sudeva coach Chencho Jorji.

The Arrows, on the other hand, went down in a seven-goal showdown and lost against the Goans by 2-5.

“Sudeva FC will be a very Challenging team for us as they have an all-Indian squad. However, we would like to give our cent percent to grab the win,” said Gurkirat Singh who scored against the Goans.

I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows match is scheduled for 04:05 PM IST on January 14 at the Kalyani Stadium.

I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC starting probable starting line-up against Indian Arrows: Kumar, Kima, Kahlon, Gill, Gupta, Khongsai, Pauliankhum, Mahato, Renthlei, Singh, Lewis

I-League 2020-21 Indian Arrows starting probable starting line-up against Sudeva Delhi FC: Prakash, Castanha, Hannan, Halder, Parray, Sailo, Ketkar, Shabong, Singh, Thlacheu, Patre

Where to watch the I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows match in India?

I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows live telecast in India can be watched on 1Sports.

How and where to watch the I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows match?

For football fans in India, I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows match will be available for live streaming on 1Sports Facebook.