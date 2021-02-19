I-League 2020-21, Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch SDFC vs NFC Online and TV Telecast

I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: Eighth-ranked Sudeva Delhi FC will take on Neroca FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on February 19, 2021, from 2:00 PM IST. While Sudeva Delhi FC are trying to find their rhythm this season, Neroca FC have only won one match in the seven fixtures played. They have lost four and have drawn two matches so far, whereas Sudeva Delhi FC have won three matches, drawn three matches and have lost two matches. Three crucial points are up for grab in this encounter and Sudeva Delhi FC will look to walk away with a win after an impressive display against Aizwal.

Whereas, Neroca FC would be disappointed after losing a thrilling match to Real Kashmir FC which ended 4-3. With three matches left in the first round of the I-League, Neroca FC need a win to stay out of the bottom three. The clash is expected to have goals as both teams are attacking sides and each side knows how crucial this clash is.

Where is the I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca FC football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca football match is being played at the KBK stadium.

When is the I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca FC football match being played?

The I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca football match being played on February 19, 2021, from 2:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca FC football match streaming online?

The I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca FC football match will be streamed online live on the Facebook page of 1Sports. You will have to visit the Facebook page of 1Sports in order to watch the Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca FC match online.

Where can I watch the I-League 2020-21 Sudeva Delhi FC vs Neroca FC football match on TV?

The I-League Sudeva FC vs Neroca FC match will be telecasted live on 1Sport Channel.

Here are the Predicted Starting Line-up for the I-League Sudeva FC vs Neroca FC

I-League Sudeva Delhi FC Predicted Starting Line-up vs Neroca FC: P Singh, Kean Lewis, Naorem Singh, Naorem Tondonba Singh, L Renthlei, Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Gill, Akahasdeep Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, R Dagar, Ngangbam Naocha

I-League Neroca FC Predicted Starting Line-up vs Sudeva Delhi FC: Judah Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Subhash Singh, N Garcia, Yumkhaibam Singh, Khaimnthang Lhungdim, Longjam Singh, V Kallon, M Sharma, T Singh, B Singh