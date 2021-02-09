I-League 2020-21: TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Team News

TRAU FC lost for the first time in I-League 2020-21 on February 4 against RoundGlass Punjab FC by 0-2. The majority of the matches that the team played have ended in a draw. After a loss in the latest match, the team stand at the number 7 position with a total of seven points from six matches. Aizawl FC, on the other hand, have not lost a single match except their debut kick-off in the league. The team’s latest match ended in a draw against Churchill Brothers after both sides scored no goals. At present, the team stand at number 6 position with a total of eight points from five matches.

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match is on Tuesday February 9 at Kalyani Stadium.

Take a look at the squads of the two sides:

I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC squad: Poirei Anganba Meitei Soram, Helder Lobato Ribeiro, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Komron Tursunov, Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh, Mayosing Khongreiwoshi, Seiminmang Manchong, Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh, Chongtham Kishan Singh, Abhishek Das, Md Abdul Salam, Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Cleaven Hmarramnghak, Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, Thokchom James Singh, Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh, Md. Fayazuddin, Khaidem Vicky Meitei, Laishram Milan Singh, Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh, Shahabaaz, Chanso Horam, Amrit Gope

I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC squad: Zothanmawia, Lalremruata Hauhnar, Lalmuansanga, Juuko Richard Kassaga, PC Laldinpuia, K Lalmalsawma, Lalthakima, Lalchungnunga, Lalfelkima, C Lalrosanga, Lalmawizuala, Vanlalzuidika, Alfred Jaryan, K Lalhmangaihkima, Peter Lalduhawma, Ramhlunchhunga, B Rohmingthanga, Lalengmawia, R Malsawmtluanga, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, David Laltlansanga, H Lalmuankima, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Princewill Emeka Olariche, F Lalremsanga, Lalrammawia, David Lalhlansanga, MC Malsawmzuala, Lalliansanga

When will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match start?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match will be played on Tuesday, February 9.

Where will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match be played?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FCmatch will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.