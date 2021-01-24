I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Team News

TRAU FC and Chennai City FC have not been in good form till now in this year’s I-League. TRAU FC have played three matches till now and all of them have resulted in a draw. Chennai City FC have played two games out of which they have won one and lost the other. Presently, both the sides have three points and therefore the match that will be held on Sunday, January 24, becomes all the more important.

In terms of the latest fixture Chennai City FC got defeated by Real Kashmir by 2-0 on January 15. TRAU FC drew their match against Mohammedan after both the teams managed to score two goals each.

When will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match start?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match will be played on Sunday, January 24.

Where will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match?

Fans can enjoy live telecasts of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Chennai City FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC probable 11 against Chennai City FC: Poirei Anganba Meitei Soram, Helder Lobato Ribeiro, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Komron Tursunov, Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh, Mayosing Khongreiwoshi, Seiminmang Manchong, Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh, Chongtham Kishan Singh, Abhishek Das, Md Abdul Salam, Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Cleaven Hmarramnghak, Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, Thokchom James Singh, Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh, Md. Fayazuddin, Khaidem Vicky Meitei, Laishram Milan Singh,Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh, Shahabaaz, Chanso Horam, Amrit Gope

I-League 2020-21 Chennai City FC probable 11 against TRAU FC: Shaji Antony, Tarif Akhand, Vladimir Molerovic, Ahmed Shahib H A C, Vijay T, Demir Avdic, Umasankar M, Charles Anandraj Lourdusamy, Kabir Toufik, Monish G, Vijay Nagappan, Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan, Pravitto Raju, Harikrishna AU, Jockson Dhas A, Sriram B, Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ameerudeen Haja Mohaideeen, Pradison mariyadasan, Prateek kumar Singh, Lijo francis, Shankar Sampingiraj, Jishnu Balakrishnan.E, Varun Mathur, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Rajesh S, Elvedin Skrijelj, Mohamed Iqbal Bin Hamid Hussain