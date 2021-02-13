I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAUFC vs GKFC Telecast, Team News

High fliers Tiddim Road Union Athletic (TRAU) FC would look move up with a win when they take on Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) in their I-League match on Saturday, February 13, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

TRAUFC defeated Aizawl FC (1-0) in their last match, their star striker Komron Tursunov’s stellar solitary goal helped them secure a narrow win. The third placed side will look to continue the winning momentum to level points with Churchill Brothers (13) from seven games so far.

On the other hand, Gokulam Kerala FC have had a mixed season so far to sit at the bottom half of the I-League points table with seven points from the course of six games. However, Vincenzo Annese’s side still have a chance to make up lost ground and move up to the top half of the table, starting with the upcoming clash against TRAUFC.

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match will kick off at 2:00 pm.

When will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match start?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FCmatch will be played on February 13 (Saturday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match be played?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FCmatch will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match?

Football fans can enjoy live telecast of all I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC squad: Poirei Anganba Meitei Soram, Helder Lobato Ribeiro, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Komron Tursunov, Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh, Mayosing Khongreiwoshi, Seiminmang Manchong, Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh, Chongtham Kishan Singh, Abhishek Das, Md Abdul Salam, Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Cleaven Hmarramnghak, Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, Thokchom James Singh, Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh, Md. Fayazuddin, Khaidem Vicky Meitei, Laishram Milan Singh,Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh, Shahabaaz, Chanso Horam, Amrit Gope

I-League 2020-21, Gokulam Kerala FC squad: Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal Pa, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel García, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP