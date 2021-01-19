I-League 2020-21: TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch TRAU FC vs MSC Telecast, Team News

Action continues in the I-League 2020-21 as Mohmmedan SC will take on Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC on Tuesday, January 19, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Mohammedan SC are among the few teams who remain undefeated in the league so far. The Kolkata side, after playing out a goalless draw against Churchill Brothers FC Goa in their last match, will aim for a win to go up in the points table. They are currently placed second in the overall I-League standings and will look to topple Churchill Brothers, who sit atop the points table, due to a higher goal difference.

On the other hand, TRAU havehad a not so exciting start in the season so far. The Imphal-based unit managed draws in both their opening gamesto slip to the eighth spot in the standings. They will aim to get some points when they clash against probable title contenders Mohammedan SC in the evening.

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match will kick off at 4:00 pm IST.

When will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match start?

The match will be played on January 19 (Tuesday).

Where will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match be played?

The match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

What time will the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match begin?

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match is scheduled to start at 4:00 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

Football enthusiasts can enjoy live telecast of all the I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

How do I watch live streaming of the I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC match?

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC squad: Poirei Anganba Meitei Soram, Helder Lobato Ribeiro, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Komron Tursunov, Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh, Mayosing Khongreiwoshi, Seiminmang Manchong, Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh, Chongtham Kishan Singh, Abhishek Das, Md Abdul Salam, Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Cleaven Hmarramnghak, Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, Thokchom James Singh, Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh, Md. Fayazuddin, Khaidem Vicky Meitei, Laishram Milan Singh,Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh, Shahabaaz, Chanso Horam, Amrit Gope

I-League 2020-21, Mohammedan SC squad: Asheer Akhtar, Manoj Mohammad, Kingsley Obumneme Eze, Gurtej Singh, Jamal Bhuyan, Fatau Mohammed,Safiul Rahaman, Faisal Ali, Singam Subash Singh, Md Rafique Ali Sardar, Arijit Bagui, Shilton Dsilva, Raphael Odoyin Onwrebe, Sattyam Sharma, Nikhil Kadam, Hira Mondal, Priyant Kumar Singh, Gani Ahmmed Nigam, Sanjib Ghosh, Sujit Sadhu, Tirthankar Sarkar, Firoj Ali, Gourav Mukhi, Md Jafar Mondal, Avinabo Bag, Arijeet Singh, Suraj Rawat, Shubham Roy, SK Faiaz