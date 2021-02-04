I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch TRAUFC vs RGPFC Telecast, Team News

Tiddim Road Union Athletic (TRAU) FC take on RoundGlass Punjab FC in the I-League 2020-21 fixture at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Thursday, February 4.TRAUFC are yet to lose a match this season, winning one and drawing out four so far. The Manipur-based club will be desperate to break free of the draw circle and secure their second victory when they clash with RoundGlass Punjab tonight. They currently occupy the fourth place with seven points from five games so far.

Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC have garnered five points in as many matches. They drew and lost two games and solitary win in the season so far. They enter the match after drawing out 0-0 against Sudeva Delhi FC in their last outing.

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match will kick off at 7:00 pm IST.

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match will be played on February 4 (Thursday).

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match will be played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The I-League 2020-21 TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pmIST.

Football fans can enjoy live telecast of all I-League 2020-21 games on 1Sports channel.

The live streaming of all the I-League games will be available on the Facebook page of 1Sports.

I-League 2020-21, TRAU FC squad: Poirei Anganba Meitei Soram, Helder Lobato Ribeiro, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Komron Tursunov, Shougrakpam Netrajit Singh, Mayosing Khongreiwoshi, Seiminmang Manchong, Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh, Chongtham Kishan Singh, Abhishek Das, Md Abdul Salam, Naresh Singh Yendrembam, Cleaven Hmarramnghak, Joseph Mayowa Olaleye, Thokchom James Singh, Sorokhaibam Prikanta Singh, Md. Fayazuddin, Khaidem Vicky Meitei, Laishram Milan Singh,Khundongbam Krishnananda Singh, Shahabaaz, Chanso Horam, Amrit Gope

I-League 2020-21 RoundGlass Punjab squad: Bhaskar Roy, Kiran Chemjong, Prosenjit Chakraborty, Teah Dennis, Danilo Quipapá, Anwar Ali, Yumnam Raju, Thoiba Singh, Devansh Dabas, Imanuel Hs Lalthazuala, Samuel Shadap, Munmun Lugun, Souvik Das, Calvin Lobo, Maheson Singh, Sanju Pradhan, Alwyn George, Lalrinchhana, Denzil Kharshandi, Kuti Ademola, Bali Gagandeep, Sérgio Da Silva Júnior, Jason Stewart Hart, Makan Chote, Valci Teixeira Júnior, Aser Pierrick Dipanda, Himanshu Jangra, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Moinuddin Khan