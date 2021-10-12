CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » I-League 2021 Qualifiers, FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast
1-MIN READ

I-League 2021 Qualifiers, FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

Indian men's football team take on Nepal in their third SAFF Championship match. (AIFF Twitter Photo)

When, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers between FC Bengaluru United and Ryntih SC

FC Bengaluru United, after playing a close 3-3 draw against debutants Madan Maharaj FC, will now look to regain momentum in their final game of the I-League qualifiers against Ryntih SC on Wednesday, October 13. After playing two consecutive draws in their opening games, the Karnataka-based club would like to take all three points versus the Shillong-based club.

Ryntih SC, on the other hand, have lost all hopes of qualifying for the mega event with 0 points from 2 games. The side, who let win slip through their fingers in their last game against Madan Maharaj FC, will eye to end their campaign on a winning note. Dominating for the entire length of proceedings, Ryntih FC conceded a goal in the dying minutes of the match, after missing several shots at the goal.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers match between FC Bengaluru United and Ryntih SC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC football match is being played at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

What time will the I-League FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC online?

The I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC football match on TV?

The I-League FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC match will not be telecasted.

first published:October 12, 2021, 21:43 IST