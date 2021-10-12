I-League 2021 Qualifiers, Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch the Online and TV Telecast

Rajasthan United FC, after playing a draw in their last game against FC Bengaluru United, are still toppers in group A of the I-League qualifiers, thanks to their 3-2 victory in their opening encounter versus Ryntih SC. The Rajasthan-based club will look to maintain its top position by defeating the Madan Maharaj FC on Wednesday.

Just behind RUFC, are the Madan Maharaj FC desperate to turn the points table. The Madhya Pradesh-based club would be high on confidence after beating the Ryntih SC in their last encounter with a goal in the 90th minute of the match. Nigerian footballer Loveday Okechukwu scored the goal in the dying moments of the match to claim victory for Madan Maharaj FC.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch the I-League Qualifiers match between Rajasthan United FC and Madan Maharaj FC live streaming online.

When will the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC Qualifiers match be played?

The match will be played on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Where is the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC Qualifiers football match being played?

The I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match is being played at the FSV Arena.

What time will the I-League Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC Qualifiers 2021 match begin?

The I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC match will commence from 3:45 PM onwards.

How to watch Live Streaming of the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC online?

The I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match will be streamed online live on the official Facebook page of I-League.

Where can I watch the I-League 2021 Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC football match on TV?

The I-League Rajasthan United FC vs Madan Maharaj FC match will not be telecasted.

