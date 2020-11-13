I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC's New Recruit Deepak Devrani Aims a Return to National Team Fold

Veteran defender Deepak Devrani has been on the move ahead of the upcoming I-League season, as he signed for southern heavyweights Gokulam Kerala FC for the tournament set to start from January 9 next year.

Having already won the league twice in the past, Devrani is looking for a way back to the national team fold with a good season for the Malabarians.

"My goals in the immediate term are to make sure I am season-ready and at the top of my fitness, get to know my teammates, coach, management, and to adapt to the new normal so that we all work together to make our way to the top match-by-match," said the 28-year-old while speaking to i-league.org.

"My personal goal is to make it back into the national team and to represent India," he added.

Devrani was part of the victorious teams at Mohun Bagan and Minerva and is looking to share the experience with his Gokulam teammates.

"Winning the I-League is always at the top of my mind every season. However, football is a team sport and you never win as an individual but as a team. So I hope to share my experiences and learning so far with my team, as well as learn from the experiences of my teammates and coaches," said the defender.

(With inputs from IANS)