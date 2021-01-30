I-League Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Gokulam Kerala Kerala FC will be riding high after their impressive 4-1 victory over NEROCA in their last match and now, they will look to carry this on when they take on Real Kashmir FC in their I-League match in Kalyani, West Bengal on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Annese said that Saturday's match against Real Kashmir will serve as a "litmus test" for his side.

"We have improved a lot over the course of the season but now we have a litmus test in Real Kashmir FC. The match against them will be a tough challenge and it would also tell a lot about us as a team," he said.

Real Kashmir, on the other hand, are currently fifth on the table and are on five points but they have a match in hand. This is where, a win here would see them get a boost on the table. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Sudeva Delhi FC in their last match, and now, David Robertson's side would be looking to get back to winning ways.

The I-League Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir game is scheduled to kick off at 07:00 PM IST.

I-League Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir: Squad

I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala squad: I-League 2020-21, Gokulam Kerala Kerala FC squad: Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal Pa, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel García, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP

I-League 2020-21 Real Kashmir squad: Mithun Samanta, Arun Nagial, Mason Lee Robertson, Haroon Amiri, Bijay Chhetri, Pawan Kumar,Lukman Adefemi Abegunrin, Khalid Qayoom, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, Danish Farooq, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Farhan Ganai, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Pratesh Chandrakant Shirodkar, Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi, Abhash Thapa, Adnan Ayoub, Lalrindika Ralte, Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte, Ujawar Nabi Bhat, Shahid Nazir, Anuj Kumar, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh

What time will the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir kick-off?

The I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match will kick off at 07:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 30, at Kalyani, West Bengal.

What TV channel will show the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match?

The I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match will be live telecast on 1Sports in India.

How can I stream the I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir fixture?

The I-League 2020-21 Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir match will be streamed on 1Sports Facebook in India.