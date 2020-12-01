I-League: Mohammed Awal to Lead Gokulam Kerala FC, Goalkeeper Ubaid Named His Deputy

Ghana's Mohammed Awal will lead Gokulam Kerala FC in the upcoming season of the I-League starting January 9 next year. Goalkeeper CK Ubaid, who is from Kannur in Kerala, will serve as his deputy.

Awal and Ubaid were selected by the players by voting for their respective roles, the club said in a statement. Awal has experience in playing for Ghana national team and is a veteran defender.

"It is an honour to lead Malabarians in the upcoming season. I will do my job sincerely and the squad has already the belief that they can bring the title home," said the 33-year-old.

Ubaid, on the other hand, has been with Malabarians since last season. He was the first-choice keeper last year and played a pivotal role to help Malabarians' win the Durand Cup.

"I congratulate both Awal and Ubaid. Awal is the most experienced player in the county. He has a strong personality and everybody in the team wanted him to the captain. I believe this is the right choice by the players," said Vincenzo Alberto Annese, head coach of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Malabarians are all set to play in the IFA Shield set to start on December 6. The team will leave for Kolkata on December 2 and will continue in Kolkata for the I-League.