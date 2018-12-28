English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I-League: Neroca FC Pip Mohun Bagan 2-1, Placed 2nd Behind Real Kashmir
Manipur's Neroca FC beat Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan 2-1 in an exciting 10th round encounter of the I-League here on Friday, remaining in title hunt.
(Twitter/I-League)
Imphal: Manipur's Neroca FC beat Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan 2-1 in an exciting 10th round encounter of the I-League here on Friday, remaining in title hunt.
Brazilian defender Eduardo opened the scoring for the home side in the first half before Bagan's Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka brought them back into the game in the second half.
But minutes later, Australian midfielder Aryn Williams deflected one into the Bagan net to secure three points for the hosts.
The result takes Neroca to 18 points from 10 games, equal with table-toppers Chennai City FC. Bagan will stay in the fifth place with 15 points from 10 games.
Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty made two changes to his starting XI from the previous game, giving the nod to Mumbai man Darren Caldiera in midfield for the very first time in place of Sourav Das.
Abhishek Ambekar was also replaced with Gurjinder Kumar in defence.
For the home team, Spanish coach Manuel Fraile made just the one change to bring in Tondomba Singh in a straight mid-field swap with Saran Singh.
Mohun Bagan began on the offensive with Egyptian midfielder Omar, trying to control proceedings but it was the home team which took the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute, courtesy a header from Eduardo.
Former Bagan medio Katsumi got his third assist of the league, when Eduardo drilled in a header from the near post past Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Sankar Roy, off a corner taken by the Japanese.
In the 60th minute, Katsumi fed Subhash Singh inside the box on the right, but his effort hit the side-net.
Bagan then equalised through a brilliant Henry Kisekka header in the 63rd minute.
Ugandan Kisekka outjumped his marker at the far post to head home a Caldeira cross which beat Neroca custodian Lalit Thapa.
However, in the 69th minute, Neroca scored the winner through a flag-kick after Bagan defender Gurjinder bungled big time.
The ball, this time, found its way to Subhash, who rifled in a grounder which was headed towards goal from the edge of the box. Australian Aryn Williams got a touch in the melee and deflected it into the Bagan net.
It did not deter the hosts though and Malem missed a golden opportunity to put the game out of Bagan's grasp in the 78th minute when another wonderful lay-off from Katsumi saw him in the clear inside the box. His effort lobbed way over the goal with just Sankar to beat.
Omar then missed an equally gilt-edged chance to equalise on the 80th minute. Dipanda Dicka layed it off for him beautifully on top of the box.
He had a clear sight at goal with the goalkeeper positioned right in the middle. His effort lacked both accuracy and direction as it sailed over.
The visitors kept trying and Dicka got an opportunity with a free header inside the box on the 85th minute, off an Omar free-kick, but failed to connect properly and it lobbed over the Neroca goal.
Manuele Fraile even took off Katsumi and Subhash in the closing stages of the game, but it was Neroca's day. Eduardo was declared Man of the Match.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Brazilian defender Eduardo opened the scoring for the home side in the first half before Bagan's Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka brought them back into the game in the second half.
But minutes later, Australian midfielder Aryn Williams deflected one into the Bagan net to secure three points for the hosts.
The result takes Neroca to 18 points from 10 games, equal with table-toppers Chennai City FC. Bagan will stay in the fifth place with 15 points from 10 games.
Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty made two changes to his starting XI from the previous game, giving the nod to Mumbai man Darren Caldiera in midfield for the very first time in place of Sourav Das.
Abhishek Ambekar was also replaced with Gurjinder Kumar in defence.
For the home team, Spanish coach Manuel Fraile made just the one change to bring in Tondomba Singh in a straight mid-field swap with Saran Singh.
Mohun Bagan began on the offensive with Egyptian midfielder Omar, trying to control proceedings but it was the home team which took the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute, courtesy a header from Eduardo.
Former Bagan medio Katsumi got his third assist of the league, when Eduardo drilled in a header from the near post past Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Sankar Roy, off a corner taken by the Japanese.
In the 60th minute, Katsumi fed Subhash Singh inside the box on the right, but his effort hit the side-net.
Bagan then equalised through a brilliant Henry Kisekka header in the 63rd minute.
Ugandan Kisekka outjumped his marker at the far post to head home a Caldeira cross which beat Neroca custodian Lalit Thapa.
However, in the 69th minute, Neroca scored the winner through a flag-kick after Bagan defender Gurjinder bungled big time.
The ball, this time, found its way to Subhash, who rifled in a grounder which was headed towards goal from the edge of the box. Australian Aryn Williams got a touch in the melee and deflected it into the Bagan net.
It did not deter the hosts though and Malem missed a golden opportunity to put the game out of Bagan's grasp in the 78th minute when another wonderful lay-off from Katsumi saw him in the clear inside the box. His effort lobbed way over the goal with just Sankar to beat.
Omar then missed an equally gilt-edged chance to equalise on the 80th minute. Dipanda Dicka layed it off for him beautifully on top of the box.
He had a clear sight at goal with the goalkeeper positioned right in the middle. His effort lacked both accuracy and direction as it sailed over.
The visitors kept trying and Dicka got an opportunity with a free header inside the box on the 85th minute, off an Omar free-kick, but failed to connect properly and it lobbed over the Neroca goal.
Manuele Fraile even took off Katsumi and Subhash in the closing stages of the game, but it was Neroca's day. Eduardo was declared Man of the Match.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results