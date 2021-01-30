I-League NEROCA vs Aizawl LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Former champions Aizawl FC will take on NEROCA FC in a mid-table clash of the I-League Saturday. Both sides have a great chance to move up the ladder.

At joint sixth spot with four points, a win is needed for both the sides when they clash at the Mohun Bagan Ground. A win here might take them up to second or third spot. Three teams are currently at joint second spot with six points apiece.

Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law has already said that his players need to remain focused and convert their chances.

The I-League NEROCA vs Aizawl game is scheduled to kick off at 02:00 PM IST.

I-League NEROCA vs Aizawl: Squad

I-League 2020-21 NEROCA FC squad: Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh, Naorem James Singh, Shoib Akhtar, Longjam Gobin Singh, Kallon Varney Kiatamba, Akbar Khan, Varun Thokchom, Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, Judah Emmanuel Garcia, Nathaniel Jude Garcia, Khanngam Horam, Benjamin Lupheng, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Khundom Lucky Singh, Songpu Singsit, Rahul Ramchandra Yadav, Kongbrailatpam Manjit Sharma, Saikhom Thomas Singh, Lamjingba Mutum, Wangkheimyum Olen Singh, Takhellambam Deepak Singh, Ahanthem Rishan, Lungunhao Sitlhou, Golmei Dihempu Rongmei, Wexlin Shobhuraj, Nayan Agarwal, Aryan Gupta, Wakambam Michael Meetei

I-League 2020-21 Aizawl FC squad: Zothanmawia, Lalremruata Hauhnar, Lalmuansanga, Juuko Richard Kassaga, PC Laldinpuia, K Lalmalsawma, Lalthakima, Lalchungnunga, Lalfelkima, C Lalrosanga, Lalmawizuala, Vanlalzuidika, Alfred Jaryan, K Lalhmangaihkima, Peter Lalduhawma, Ramhlunchhunga, B Rohmingthanga, Lalengmawia, R Malsawmtluanga, Joseph Vanlalhruaia, David Laltlansanga, H Lalmuankima, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Princewill Emeka Olariche, F Lalremsanga, Lalrammawia, David Lalhlansanga, MC Malsawmzuala, Lalliansanga

What time will the I-League 2020-21 NEROCA vs Aizawl kick-off?

The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA vs Aizawl match will kick off at 02:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 30, at the Mohun Bagan Stadium.

What TV channel will show the I-League 2020-21 NEROCA vs Aizawl match?

The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA vs Aizawl match will be live telecast on 1Sports in India.

How can I stream the I-League 2020-21 NEROCA vs Aizawl fixture?

The I-League 2020-21 NEROCA vs Aizawl match will be streamed on 1Sports Facebook in India.