I-League: No Excuses for Us Not to do Well, Says Chennai City FC Coach Satyasagara

“It is not a brand-new team, so there no excuses for us not to do well.”

Chennai City FC's new head coach Satyasagara said that he and his team will have no excuses to not perform well the new season of I-League kicks off on January 9, 2021.

The 56-year-old has been involved with coaching for 26 years now, and with Chennai City FC as the assistant for two years also said that he is pretty confident of his side doing well in the 2020-21 season of the I-league.

“Quite confident (with their chance) because I know the players for 2 years. Expectations are very high. I demand a lot from the players, especially the one who have been with us for 2 years now so we are pretty confident that we'll do well.”

“I mean we will give our best for the league and for the fans,” he added.

The Singaporean football coach takes the reins of the Lions from Nawas, another Singaporean who led Chennai City FC to their first title in 2018-19 season

but could only finish 7th in the league a year later, 19 points behind champions Mohun Bagan (39).

It is not just the coach that they have changed, they have a few players who have moved to the Indian Super League as well like Ajith Kumar to Bengaluru FC and Mashoor Shereef to NorthEast United FC. Despite that, Satyasagara is quite happy with the squad he has got and also the youngsters at his disposal. He said, “I am pretty happy with the squad I have. As I said, we lost some players to ISL but we have a few young players with us who are shaping up really well and our goal is to bring them to the next level.“

Among the list of young guns, CCFC head coach pointed out two who have really caught his eye. “Kabir (Toufik) will be our first-choice keeper this season, and he is someone who has come through the ranks. He was the third-choice keeper at first, then the second choice, and now he's our number one.

"Suhail (Pasha) is another talented youngster who is just 18-years-old. I will be rotating and giving them playing time. Our rotation policy will not only help us with niggles and injuries, but it will also give these young guys their opportunities. We are all looking forward to a good season," he added.

CCFC’s landed in Kolkata on 26th of this month and they will under mandatory quarantine till 2nd of January before they can start outdoor training, provided all of them pass the Covid-19 test. This means they’ll have maximum two days to prepare for the game against Gokulam Kerala at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

