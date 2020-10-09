SPORTS

1-MIN READ

I-League Qualifiers 2020: Here is The Complete Schedule of All Five Teams

Football (Photo Credit: AIFF)

I-League Qualifiers: Here is the full list of matches for Bhawanipore FC, ARA FC, FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC, and Mohammedan SC.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the I-League Qualifiers has finally kicked off with five teams participating in order to qualify for the main event, which is slated to begin in December 2020. After a delayed start to the 2020-21 Indian football season, the tournament brings hope and cheer on the faces of millions of football fans in India.

The I-League Qualifiers fixtures will be played in West Bengal at two venues – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani. The five teams participating in the tournament are: Bhawanipore FC, ARA FC, FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC, and Mohammedan SC. Each team will play every other team only once in a round-robin format.

I-League Qualifiers fixtures: Check out the dates, timings, venues of the matches to be played.

S.No.DateFixtureVenueTime (IST)
Match 1Oct 8, 2020Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru UnitedYBK Stadium12:30 PM
Match 2Oct 8, 2020Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FCKalyani Stadium4:30 PM
Match 3Oct 11, 2020Mohammedan SC vs ARA FCYBK Stadium12:30 PM
Match 4Oct 11, 2020Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru UnitedKalyani Stadium4:30 PM
Match 5Oct 14, 2020Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FCYBK Stadium12:30 PM
Match 6Oct 14, 2020FC Bengaluru United vs ARA FCKalyani Stadium4:30 PM
Match 7Oct 16, 2020ARA FC vs Garhwal FCKalyani Stadium12:30 PM
Match 8Oct 16, 2020Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan SCKalyani Stadium4:30 PM
Match 9Oct 19, 2020FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SCYBK Stadium2:00 PM
Match 10Oct 19, 2020ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FCKalyani Stadium2:00 PM

On the opening day of the tournament, Bhawanipore defeated FC Bengaluru United with a score line of 2-0, while Mohammedan Sporting beat Garhwal FC by 1-0.

I-League Qualifiers mark the resumption of live football in India, following months of lockdown and restrictions. The tournament is being played behind closed doors for preventive measures. The AIFF and IFA have come up with special security protocols including bio-bubbles to ensure safety of players and staff, like we have seen in several sporting events around the world.

