I-League Qualifiers 2020: Here is The Complete Schedule of All Five Teams

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the I-League Qualifiers has finally kicked off with five teams participating in order to qualify for the main event, which is slated to begin in December 2020. After a delayed start to the 2020-21 Indian football season, the tournament brings hope and cheer on the faces of millions of football fans in India.

The I-League Qualifiers fixtures will be played in West Bengal at two venues – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani. The five teams participating in the tournament are: Bhawanipore FC, ARA FC, FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC, and Mohammedan SC. Each team will play every other team only once in a round-robin format.

I-League Qualifiers fixtures: Check out the dates, timings, venues of the matches to be played.

S.No. Date Fixture Venue Time (IST) Match 1 Oct 8, 2020 Bhawanipore FC vs FC Bengaluru United YBK Stadium 12:30 PM Match 2 Oct 8, 2020 Mohammedan SC vs Garhwal FC Kalyani Stadium 4:30 PM Match 3 Oct 11, 2020 Mohammedan SC vs ARA FC YBK Stadium 12:30 PM Match 4 Oct 11, 2020 Garhwal FC vs FC Bengaluru United Kalyani Stadium 4:30 PM Match 5 Oct 14, 2020 Garhwal FC vs Bhawanipore FC YBK Stadium 12:30 PM Match 6 Oct 14, 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs ARA FC Kalyani Stadium 4:30 PM Match 7 Oct 16, 2020 ARA FC vs Garhwal FC Kalyani Stadium 12:30 PM Match 8 Oct 16, 2020 Bhawanipore FC vs Mohammedan SC Kalyani Stadium 4:30 PM Match 9 Oct 19, 2020 FC Bengaluru United vs Mohammedan SC YBK Stadium 2:00 PM Match 10 Oct 19, 2020 ARA FC vs Bhawanipore FC Kalyani Stadium 2:00 PM

On the opening day of the tournament, Bhawanipore defeated FC Bengaluru United with a score line of 2-0, while Mohammedan Sporting beat Garhwal FC by 1-0.

I-League Qualifiers mark the resumption of live football in India, following months of lockdown and restrictions. The tournament is being played behind closed doors for preventive measures. The AIFF and IFA have come up with special security protocols including bio-bubbles to ensure safety of players and staff, like we have seen in several sporting events around the world.