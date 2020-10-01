I-League Qualifiers: Players from Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC Test Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined by AIFF

One player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC, taking part in the I-League Qualifiers, have tested positive for coronavirus, All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Thursday.

"It is to be notified that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive," AIFF said in a statement.

"All appropriate medical support is being given to the teams, and the players who tested positive are under medical supervision in a quarantined environment as required by the safety measures and Covid-19 protocols put in place for the tournament," the statement from AIFF also added.

AIFF have also assured that they are in close coordination with the Indian Football Association and "competent medical authorities" to conduct regular Covid-19 tests on all participating officials, players and support staff.

"In addition, and as part of our commitment to ensure the safety of all participating teams and operational staff, the AIFF and the IFA will continue to conduct Covid-19 tests for all required personnel in line with the agreed safety regulations," AIFF added.

The I-League Qualifiers is slated to kick-off in Kolkata on October 8 with ARA FC, Bhawanipore FC, Garhwal FC, FC Bengaluru United, and Mohammedan SC taking part. The five teams will play in a round-robin format and face each other once. Matches are slated to take place at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata and Kalyani Stadium till October 19.

Sunando Dhar, CEO of the I-League had revealed that AIFF prepared a bio-secure bubble, in its effort to insulate all the teams, with regular tests being done. Moreover, all teams have been put up in a 'five-star deluxe hotels in Kolkata, and "under no circumstances will one will be allowed to move out, or come in contact with someone who's "not part of the bio-secure bubble."

AIFF have been monitoring every member through regular checks including body temperature, oxygen level, etc, as well as RT-PCR test on pre-determined dates.

Further, regular RT-PCR tests will be conducted on October 4 (Sunday), October 9 (Friday) and October 19 (Wednesday).

No replacement will be allowed as AIFF allowed signing new players only till September 30.