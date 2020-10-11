I-League Qualifiers: Mohammedan SC Part Ways with Head Coach Yan Law after 2 Straight Wins

Yan Law announced that he is resigning as the head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club amid the ongoing I-League qualifiers in Kolkata right after their 4-1 win over ARA FC on Sunday. Mohammedan, who have six points from two games so far, have two more matches left against Bhawanipore FC and FC Bengaluru United.

"I have resigned as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the I-league Qualifiers 2020. Best wishes to the Club for the remaining matches and their future in the I-league and ISL," Law announced in an official statement on Twitter.

Law was the only one on the field today with link from the Minerva setup after all of Mohammedan's ex-Minerva players were kept out following match-fixing suspicions. This came after Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj stayed in the same hotel as the team.

News18.com has also learnt that it was discussed on Saturday that Law's name will not be mentioned on the team sheet. However, that did not happen on Sunday.

Mohammedan also released their official statement that suggests that Law may have been sacked. "The employment of Head Coach Yan Cheng Law with Mohammedan Sporting Club is terminated with immediate effect (Dated 11/10/2020). We wish him the best for his future endeavours," Mohammedan SC said in their official statement.

On Sunday, Abhishek Rijal scored a brace while Willis Plaza and SK Faiaz scored one each as they outplayed ARA FC, who were playing their first match of the tournament.