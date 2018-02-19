English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I-League: Shillong Lajong beat Defending Champions Aizawl FC 2-1
Shillong Lajong pulled off a fine 2-1 victory over defending champions Aizawl FC on Monday, firming up their mid-table position in the I-League standings.
(Image: AIFF)
Shillong Lajong pulled off a fine 2-1 victory over defending champions Aizawl FC on Monday, firming up their mid-table position in the I-League standings.
While Shillong Lajong could breathe easy after the encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Aizawl FC inched closer to relegation.
Abdoulaye Koffi powered the hosts into lead with his strike in the 58th minute and Saihou Jagne made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.
Leonce Dodoz Zikahi pulled one back late into the game (90+6) for Aizawl who, like the home side, also entered the game hoping to avoid the drop zone.
After a goalless first half, Koffi broke the deadlock when he headed in expertly off a Jagne assist.
Shillong Lajong consolidated their position when Jagne, after a one-on-one opportunity, put Albert's through ball into the back of the Aizawl net.
The visiting side earned a consolation goal when Zikahi struck in the last injury time.
In the dying moments of the match, Lalthathanga came close to spoiling the home team's party when he released a shot from inside the box, following a layoff from Leonce Dodoz, but Nidhin Lal did well to parry it away.
Both sides were configured in 4-2-3-1 formation.
Aizawl were beaten 0-1 in the first fixture at home, courtesy a Redeem Tlang strike.
The victory took Shillong Lajong's total to 21 points from 17 matches.
In the season's final northeast derby, both sides opted for two changes each as Novin Gurung and Kynsailang Khongsit replaced Alen Deory and Abdoulaye Koffi for the hosts and Lalchhawnkima and Hmingthan Mawia came in for Lalrosanga and Masih Saighani in Aizawl’s defense.
Also Watch
While Shillong Lajong could breathe easy after the encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Aizawl FC inched closer to relegation.
Abdoulaye Koffi powered the hosts into lead with his strike in the 58th minute and Saihou Jagne made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.
Leonce Dodoz Zikahi pulled one back late into the game (90+6) for Aizawl who, like the home side, also entered the game hoping to avoid the drop zone.
After a goalless first half, Koffi broke the deadlock when he headed in expertly off a Jagne assist.
Shillong Lajong consolidated their position when Jagne, after a one-on-one opportunity, put Albert's through ball into the back of the Aizawl net.
The visiting side earned a consolation goal when Zikahi struck in the last injury time.
In the dying moments of the match, Lalthathanga came close to spoiling the home team's party when he released a shot from inside the box, following a layoff from Leonce Dodoz, but Nidhin Lal did well to parry it away.
Both sides were configured in 4-2-3-1 formation.
Aizawl were beaten 0-1 in the first fixture at home, courtesy a Redeem Tlang strike.
The victory took Shillong Lajong's total to 21 points from 17 matches.
In the season's final northeast derby, both sides opted for two changes each as Novin Gurung and Kynsailang Khongsit replaced Alen Deory and Abdoulaye Koffi for the hosts and Lalchhawnkima and Hmingthan Mawia came in for Lalrosanga and Masih Saighani in Aizawl’s defense.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes