I-League: Winless Mohun Bagan to Face Indian Arrows Threat
The seasoned Mohun Bagan will face Indian Arrows threat in the I-league on Saturday.
The seasoned Mohun Bagan will face Indian Arrows threat in the I-league on Saturday.
Cuttack: The seasoned Mohun Bagan will face Indian Arrows threat in the I-league on Saturday.
The Floyd Pinto coached Indian Arrows, on a high after a win against Shillong Lajong in their previous game, take on Mohun Bagan at the Barabati stadium.
The Arrows, to their pleasant surprise, find themselves above Mohun Bagan in the league table going into the game with three points from two games to Bagan's two from an equal number of games.
They were overwhelmed 1-4 in the opener against table toppers Chennai City FC but in a display of professionalism, did extremely well to bounce back with a win in their next game.
Pinto shared his thoughts on the eve of the game saying, "Getting the win in the first home match gives more confidence. But when we face Mohun Bagan tomorrow, we will need to be faster, quicker, and focused on all terms."
Mohun Bagan opened their campaign with two draws and will be smarting from the fact that they were in winning positions in both those games only to give it away.
They will, however, also be enthused by the comeback of star Haitian winger Sony Norde, who played the last 30 minutes of the previous game and scored a brilliant goal as well.
Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty indicated that Sony was not ready to play the full 90 minutes yet.
"I am not totally dependent on Sony, but yes, after nine months, a player can't be in a position to play 90 minutes. So I will see if he can play a little longer. I am focusing on all the players in my team."
