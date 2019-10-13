Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

I Probably Was Invicible This Week: Daniil Medvedev After Winning Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev thumped Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win his second Masters 1000 title.

AFP

Updated:October 13, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Probably Was Invicible This Week: Daniil Medvedev After Winning Shanghai Masters
Daniil Medvedev won the second straight Masters 1000 event. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Shanghai: Daniil Medvedev conceded that he had been "invincible" after he won his fourth title of a spectacular year with a thumping 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

Victory for the 23-year-old Russian, contesting a sixth final in a row, was more evidence that he is the prime contender to join the "Big Three" of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The US Open finalist is also able to say that he has finally beaten the German Zverev, another young contender at 22, at the fifth attempt.

This was an emphatic statement from the world number four, needing just 74 minutes to seal the crown and failing to drop a set all week.

"I can say that here I looked invincible this week, since I am the winner," said Medvedev, who was planning to catch a 1:00am flight to Moscow and could play there this week.

"This week, yes, I probably was invincible, but for the coming weeks I'm not sure.

"Here this week there were definitely some matches that, let's say, lose the set and we don't know how it would have gone."

Medvedev said that he is a better player than he was at the start of the year, but has really sparkled since the summer.

Starting with Washington, DC, in July, the Russian has reached six finals on the spin -- including the US Open -- winning three of them.

Asked in what respect he has improved, Medvedev, who now threatens to usurp Federer at three in the world, said: "I think it's everything together, something clicked in my game in the US, I don't know why.

"I think it's the hard work I've been doing, but I started to understand even more about my game, my serve, my volley, my everything, what I have to do when.

"At crucial moments I know what I have to do and how I have to play."

Zverev, long touted as the best of the new generation of men's tennis stars, was error-prone, but had no complaints.

"As I said yesterday, you are probably the best player in the world right now," the world number six told Medvedev.

"How you are playing is unbelievable."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram