I See a Green Guy Who Hasn’t Sparred Enough: Jake Paul Ahead of Tommy Fury Fight

YouTuber-turned- boxer Jake Paul is set to take on Tommy Fury in an entertaining fight next month. And, ahead of their December 18 fight, the two boxers have started their trash talk against each other. Recently, while addressing the media in Tampa, Florida, where the fight is set to take place, Jake insisted that he has zero chances of losing his bout against Tommy.

“Tommy claims to have been doing this his whole life and he’s had this amateur career, and he’s been around it and that is true, but he hasn’t worked as hard as me," Paul said.

Paul did not stop there and went on to question the capabilities of Tommy’s previous opponent, saying that they were meant to lose against him.

Paul even went on to add that when he looks at Tommy he just sees a “green guy who hasn’t sparred enough times” before claiming that this fight is the real ‘test’ of the 22-year-old British fighter’s career.

Tommy is the younger half brother of the heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The youngster is unbeaten in his last seven fights and is determent to shut Paul’s mouth. Explaining the reason behind his decision to fight Paul, Tommy said that it’s like winning a lottery as he is getting paid “nicely” to fight “a YouTuber.”

He told USA Today in a zoom call that he is going to “splatter” Paul on December 18 before urging the American to not back out from the fight.

Paul is also unbeaten in his short boxing career. So far, he has won four fights with his last victory coming against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.