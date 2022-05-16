'I Think This Could Be The 1983 Moment For Badminton,' Sunil Gavaskar Talks About India's Historic Thomas Cup Victory

May 15 will surely be remembered as the most significant day in the history of Indian badminton. The Indian men’s badminton team secured a remarkable victory on Sunday as they clinched the prestigious Thomas Cup for the very first time. In the final, the Indian team secured a thumping victory against the 14-time champions Indonesia to earn the gold medal. Indian team produced a stellar show in the summit clash as they ensured the gold medal in the first three matches.

While talking about Indian men’s badminton team’s victory, former batsman Sunil Gavaskar shared that for Indian badminton, this could be the “1983 moment" - the reference is to the Indian national cricket team’s landmark victory against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup.

The former cricketer, who was a part of the World Cup-winning squad, also expressed that he is “over the moon" about the men’s badminton team’s achievement.

“The morning was very sad with the news of Symonds’ passing away," Gavaskar began by speaking about Andrew Symonds’ untimely death in a car crash while talking to Star Sports ahead of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

He added: “As the afternoon went on, good news came in. The Indian Thomas Cup team winning the badminton title, which is like the world title for the first time and beating Indonesia, who have been 14-time champions, they are the defending champions. They beat them. I’ll tell you what, I am just over the moon, I love badminton. If you give me a choice between watching a game of cricket — T20 and badminton, I’ll choose badminton anytime."

“I think it is such a wonderful day for badminton, I think this could be the 1983 moment for badminton because 1983, nobody expected us to win. Here, I am not saying nobody expected India to win because India in the last two years, has developed a fabulous badminton team but they were playing 14-time champions Indonesia, just that little bit of doubt. I am just so delighted, as I said, over the sun, over the moon. I am over all the planets. Well done guys,” the former batter further said.

Coming back to the tournament, Indian team had earned 1-0 lead as Lakshya Sen won the first match against Anthony Ginting. India earned a vital 2-0 lead in the second match as the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted a spirited comeback and managed to defeat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. In the third game of the final match, Kidambi Srikanth secured gold medal for the nation as he bagged a convincing win against Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

