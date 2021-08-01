'I Told Her to Win it for Me': PV Sindhu's Father Happy with Her Historic Olympic Win

PV Sindhu wrote her name in the history books as she won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday with a straight sets victory against China’s He Bingjiao. Sindhu beat her 21-13, 21-15 in 53 minutes to earn herself a second Olympic medal. After her silver medal show in the previous Olympics at Rio, she won a bronze to become only the second Indian and first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Games.

She also became only the fourth woman shuttler to medal in back-to-back Olympics. Sindhu’s father was happy with her daughter’s big win and thanked her coach Park Tae-sung.

“I would like to thank her coack Park..who has taken great pain. I want to thank the Olympic Association and the government and also sponsors. I am happy that she won the medal for the country. Happy that she is the first Indian woman to win back-to-back Olympic medals," Ramana told News18.

Ramana shared that he had spoken to Sindhu on Saturday and that she was in tears after her semi-final loss to Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying. However, her father asked her to win the bronze for him and even helped her with videos of the Chinese to prepare for the game.

“Yesterday I spoke to her… told her to win… told her to win it for me. She had tears in her eyes yesterday. I had told Sindhu that He Bingjiao had been playing longer games and she would not be able to carry on… I had sent her videos to analyse. Overall she was very aggressive today," he said.

Sindhu’s father will meet her in New Delhi when the shuttler comes back to the country on August 3. He was also confident that Sindhu will make the next Olympics too.

“There is a long way to go. I am confident that she will play the next Olympics too. She has the focus and hunger… she enjoys the game," he concluded.

