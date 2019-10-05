I Trained With Ninjas Before Japan Open: Novak Djokovic Quips After Reaching Final

Tokyo: World number one Novak Djokovic accorded the reason of his apparent omnipresence on the court in Japan Open to 'ninja training' ahead of the tournament after the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion reached the final on Saturday.

Djokovic cruised into the Japan Open final, thrashing David Goffin 6-3, 6-4, where he will face Australian qualifier John Millman, who squeezed past American opponent Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4).

"I trained with ninjas before this tournament," Djokovic quipped during a post-match interview in front of cheering Japanese fans.

"This has been a wonderful week for me on and off the court. Hopefully I will be able to crown this week with a trophy tomorrow."

Does anyone move better around a tennis court than @DjokerNole? #RakutenOpen pic.twitter.com/lvQ8KavIvs — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 5, 2019

Before the start of the tournament, Djokovic even had a workout with retired sumo professionals.

The Serbian star dominated his semi-final, starting strong by winning the first three games, picking up an early break while fending off fierce attempts by the Belgian to fight back.

Djokovic again picked up an early break in the second set, and survived all the four break points through the match.

He won points on 87 percent of his successful first serves and never committed a double fault in the roughly 90-minute contest.

Goffin fought bravely, but Djokovic kept up the pressure with deep shots and quick footwork to fend off any threat.

(With AFP inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.