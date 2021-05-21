'I Want to Play in the Biggest Games', Harry Kane Opens Up About His Future

Tottenham Hotspur’s talismanic striker Harry Kane believes it will ultimately be upon him to decide the future of his Tottenham career. Speaking publicly for the first time, Kane reinforced his desire to leave and admitted to finding himself at a crossroads in his career with the club.

Reports earlier this week suggested Tottenham were made aware of the England captain’s desire to leave the club this summer. He also indicated to chairman Daniel Levy about his desires to move on to another club to pursue and compete for big honours.

The 27-year-old spoke about the next phase of his exit strategy in an interview with his former Manchester United captain Gary Neville. Speaking on Neville’s YouTube series The Overlap, the star acknowledged that he is at a crossroads in his career and that he’s open to leaving the club.

“For sure, it’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman," Kane said. Kane mentioned that he doesn’t want to end his career some day with regrets. Therefore, the star is willing to be the best that he can be. “I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments," he added.

He also talked about his desires to play the Champions League. While the interview with Neville took place last week, the news broke earlier about Kane’s conversations with Levy over a possible departure from the club he’s been associated with for more than 15 years.

When questioned about how he thinks the conversation with Levy will take place, Kane was quick to praise the chairman and claimed they have always enjoyed a positive relationship.

Meanwhile, the England captain is understood to have prioritised a move to join Manchester City, though Manchester United and Chelsea have also shown interest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here