English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
I Wanted To Prove I Am The Best, Says Iran Women's Kabaddi Coach Shailaja Jain
India's Shailja Jain wanted to prove that she is the best kabaddi coach in the world and she has done that with Iran women's team, albeit at the expense of her own country.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Jakarta: India's Shailja Jain wanted to prove that she is the best kabaddi coach in the world and she has done that with Iran women's team, albeit at the expense of her own country.
Jain, who hails from Nashik, joined the Iranian team 18 months back and since then she has played a crucial role in their success.
Iran today ended India's dominance at the Asian Games kabaddi by winning the women's title with a close 27-24 win in the final.
"When I visited Iran first time after taking up the job, I said this is my mission, to prove I'm the best coach. And now we have the result," an elated Jain said. "Today our defence after the first five minutes was very tight, which was crucial to our win. And three of our raiders were excellent."
Jain said after initially struggling to relay her thought process to the Iranian players, she decided to learn the local language.
"Communication was not easy, so I learnt Farsi. Before the match I told the girls 'don't sent me back to India without the gold medal'. Some of them came back and told me 'madam, we've given you what you wanted'," she said.
"This final match was very special for me and the team. After a long time, Iran won a gold. I'm thankful to the federation for showing faith in me."
Being an Indian, she is obviously disappointed for the Indian team but as a true professional she had never let her nationality come in the way of her job.
"I'm sad India lost. Like any other Indian, I love my country. But I love kabaddi also. Being their coach, I think only of the Iran team. Kabaddi is very popular in India. They all know what kabaddi is about. Everyone watched this match back in Iran," she said.
Jain said she didn't work on the physical aspect of the Iranians, instead her challenge was to create strategies. "In those seven months, they learnt the tactics and strategy. I didn't have to work on their fitness, they already were supremely fit," she said.
Also Watch
Jain, who hails from Nashik, joined the Iranian team 18 months back and since then she has played a crucial role in their success.
Iran today ended India's dominance at the Asian Games kabaddi by winning the women's title with a close 27-24 win in the final.
"When I visited Iran first time after taking up the job, I said this is my mission, to prove I'm the best coach. And now we have the result," an elated Jain said. "Today our defence after the first five minutes was very tight, which was crucial to our win. And three of our raiders were excellent."
Jain said after initially struggling to relay her thought process to the Iranian players, she decided to learn the local language.
"Communication was not easy, so I learnt Farsi. Before the match I told the girls 'don't sent me back to India without the gold medal'. Some of them came back and told me 'madam, we've given you what you wanted'," she said.
"This final match was very special for me and the team. After a long time, Iran won a gold. I'm thankful to the federation for showing faith in me."
Being an Indian, she is obviously disappointed for the Indian team but as a true professional she had never let her nationality come in the way of her job.
"I'm sad India lost. Like any other Indian, I love my country. But I love kabaddi also. Being their coach, I think only of the Iran team. Kabaddi is very popular in India. They all know what kabaddi is about. Everyone watched this match back in Iran," she said.
Jain said she didn't work on the physical aspect of the Iranians, instead her challenge was to create strategies. "In those seven months, they learnt the tactics and strategy. I didn't have to work on their fitness, they already were supremely fit," she said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Braves the Unimaginable in this Netflix Show
- Sexism in Geek: Why I am Relieved that 'The Big Bang Theory' is Finally Coming to an End
- Time Magazine Releases Its First List of Top 100 Places in the World
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...