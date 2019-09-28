Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

IAAF Placing Athletes in Jeopardy at World Championships, Claims Decathlon Star Kevin Mayer

Rio Olympics silver-medallist Kevin Mayer felt the heat and humidity in Doha for the World Championships was harmful for the athletes.

AFP

Updated:September 28, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IAAF Placing Athletes in Jeopardy at World Championships, Claims Decathlon Star Kevin Mayer
IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha. (Photo Credit: Twitter )

Doha: Decathlon star Kevin Mayer slammed the decision to stage the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday, accusing organisers of putting athletes "in jeopardy."

The 27-year-old -- Olympic silver medalist in 2016 -- said staging the championships in the heat and humidity was a "catastrophe".

Mayer was speaking after 28 of the 68 runners in the women's marathon failed to finish after wilting in weather conditions of 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) and humidity of over 70%.

His stinging comments follow those of 50 kilometres walk defending champion Yohann Diniz, who accused the IAAF of treating athletes as 'idiots' for making them compete in such conditions.

Diniz -- who added the walkers were being used as "guinea pigs" -- defends his title later on Saturday, both the men and women's races get underway (2030GMT).

"Clearly by organising the championship here, they didn't put the athletes first, they've mostly put them in jeopardy," said Mayer at a press conference on Saturday.

"Now, it's up to us to not act like princesses and to get on with it anyway but for sure, we're not at all in the right conditions to perform."

Mayer, whose own defence of the title he won in London gets started on Wednesday, made no bones about what he thought about the championships.

He accused the organisers of not adapting the heat inside the Khalifa Stadium, although it has been through state-of-the-art cooling system.

"Even if people aren't saying it out loud, it's obvious it's a catastrophe," he said.

"There is no one in the stadium, the heat is not at all adapted, yesterday we saw about 30 people drop out of the marathon, it's sad.

"Afterwards, I think at times like this you have to replace reason and focus on passion, otherwise I would have boycotted this championship.

"But clearly I am here and I'm only focused on the decathlon and not everything else."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram