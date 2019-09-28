IAAF Placing Athletes in Jeopardy at World Championships, Claims Decathlon Star Kevin Mayer
Rio Olympics silver-medallist Kevin Mayer felt the heat and humidity in Doha for the World Championships was harmful for the athletes.
IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha. (Photo Credit: Twitter )
Doha: Decathlon star Kevin Mayer slammed the decision to stage the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday, accusing organisers of putting athletes "in jeopardy."
The 27-year-old -- Olympic silver medalist in 2016 -- said staging the championships in the heat and humidity was a "catastrophe".
Mayer was speaking after 28 of the 68 runners in the women's marathon failed to finish after wilting in weather conditions of 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) and humidity of over 70%.
His stinging comments follow those of 50 kilometres walk defending champion Yohann Diniz, who accused the IAAF of treating athletes as 'idiots' for making them compete in such conditions.
Diniz -- who added the walkers were being used as "guinea pigs" -- defends his title later on Saturday, both the men and women's races get underway (2030GMT).
"Clearly by organising the championship here, they didn't put the athletes first, they've mostly put them in jeopardy," said Mayer at a press conference on Saturday.
"Now, it's up to us to not act like princesses and to get on with it anyway but for sure, we're not at all in the right conditions to perform."
Mayer, whose own defence of the title he won in London gets started on Wednesday, made no bones about what he thought about the championships.
He accused the organisers of not adapting the heat inside the Khalifa Stadium, although it has been through state-of-the-art cooling system.
"Even if people aren't saying it out loud, it's obvious it's a catastrophe," he said.
"There is no one in the stadium, the heat is not at all adapted, yesterday we saw about 30 people drop out of the marathon, it's sad.
"Afterwards, I think at times like this you have to replace reason and focus on passion, otherwise I would have boycotted this championship.
"But clearly I am here and I'm only focused on the decathlon and not everything else."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: You Can Get a TCL 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 28,999
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro