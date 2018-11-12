English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IAAF Reverts to Qualifying Standards for Doha Championships
The IAAF will continue to use qualifying standards, not a new world rankings system, for the 2019 Doha world championships, athletics' global governing body said on Sunday.
Logo of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a hotel where the IAAF council holds a meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Picture Supplied by Action Images
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
