English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
IAAF Suspends Five Russian Walkers From Competing Over Banned Coach
The governing body of world athletics has suspended five Russian race walkers from competition pending further investigation of their participation in a training camp with a banned coach
Twitter/ O Marchador
Moscow: The governing body of world athletics has suspended five Russian race walkers from competition pending further investigation of their participation in a training camp with a banned coach.
The decision to revoke the neutral status of Klavdiya Afanasyeva, Olga Eliseeva, Yuliya Lipanova, Sergey Sharypov and Sergey Shirobokov, a silver medallist from the 2017 world championships, means they will not be eligible to compete at the race walking team championships in China later this week, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement on Friday.
The IAAF said the decision had been made pending a probe into "a number of serious issues" related to their participation in a training camp in Kyrgyzstan last month with coach Viktor Chegin, who was banned for life from athletics over the Russian doping scandal.
Russia's athletics federation was suspended by the IAAF in 2015 following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report containing allegations of state-supported doping, which Moscow has denied.
The IAAF has cleared some Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes if they demonstrate that their training environment meets the required anti-doping standards.
The IAAF said it would review the race walkers' status for further competitions this year once it had received more information from Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA and knew the outcome of further investigations.
Chegin, who was banned from the sport for life in 2016, had coached prominent race walkers including Olga Kaniskina, Sergei Kirdyapkin and Elena Lashmanova. These athletes all won Olympic gold medals but later served doping bans.
The IAAF in March extended the Russian athletics federation's suspension and warned that the country could face further sanctions.
RUSADA and the country's Paralympic Committee remain suspended over allegations of state-sponsored doping.
For Russia's suspended sports bodies to regain their accreditation, Moscow must acknowledge the findings of the WADA-commissioned report that found more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from a state-run scheme to conceal positive tests over a five-year period.
Also Watch
The decision to revoke the neutral status of Klavdiya Afanasyeva, Olga Eliseeva, Yuliya Lipanova, Sergey Sharypov and Sergey Shirobokov, a silver medallist from the 2017 world championships, means they will not be eligible to compete at the race walking team championships in China later this week, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said in a statement on Friday.
The IAAF said the decision had been made pending a probe into "a number of serious issues" related to their participation in a training camp in Kyrgyzstan last month with coach Viktor Chegin, who was banned for life from athletics over the Russian doping scandal.
Russia's athletics federation was suspended by the IAAF in 2015 following a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report containing allegations of state-supported doping, which Moscow has denied.
The IAAF has cleared some Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes if they demonstrate that their training environment meets the required anti-doping standards.
The IAAF said it would review the race walkers' status for further competitions this year once it had received more information from Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA and knew the outcome of further investigations.
Chegin, who was banned from the sport for life in 2016, had coached prominent race walkers including Olga Kaniskina, Sergei Kirdyapkin and Elena Lashmanova. These athletes all won Olympic gold medals but later served doping bans.
The IAAF in March extended the Russian athletics federation's suspension and warned that the country could face further sanctions.
RUSADA and the country's Paralympic Committee remain suspended over allegations of state-sponsored doping.
For Russia's suspended sports bodies to regain their accreditation, Moscow must acknowledge the findings of the WADA-commissioned report that found more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from a state-run scheme to conceal positive tests over a five-year period.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Dhoni Review System' Strikes Again During KKR-CSK Clash
- Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Launched in India for Rs 1.50 Crore
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell