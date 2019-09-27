Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IAAF World Athletics Championships: Full Schedule of Events, Start Timings for India

The 17th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 27, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
India at IAAF World Athletics Championships (Photo Credit: Twitter )
The 2019 IAAF World Championships will begin from September 27 in Doha, Qatar and even though only Anju Bobby George had managed a medal in the long jump at the 2003 edition, India will be hoping for a better showing at the 17th edition of the Games.

India's hopes will be pinned on the likes of Dutee Chand and Jinson Johnson, as the likes of Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar are missing out due to injury.

Here is the complete schedule of India at the IAAF World Athletics Championships: 

September 27

19:00 - M - Long Jump - Qualification - M Sreeshankar

23:00 - M - 400 Metres Hurdles - Heats - Dharun Ayyasamy, JM Pilayil

September 28

19:00 - W - 100 Metres - Heats - Dutee Chand

22:30 - X - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team

September 30

19:00 - W - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A - Annu Rani

19:35 - W- 200 Metres - Heats - Archana Suseendran

20:30 - W - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B - Annu Rani

20:50 - W - 400 Metres - Heats - Anjali Devi

October 1

20:45 - M - 3000 Metres Steeplechase - Heats - Avinash Sable

October 2

20:05 - W - 1500 Metres - Heats - PU Chithra

October 3

21:50 - M - Shot Put - Qualification Group A - TejinderPal Singh Toor

23:10 - M - Shot Put - QualificationGroup B - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor

October 4

00:30 - M - 1500 Metres - Heats - Jinson Johnson

October 5

02:00 - M - 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final - Irfan Thodi, Devender Singh

19:00 - M - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A - Shivpal Singh

20:30 - M - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B - Shivpal Singh

22:25 - W - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team

22:55 - M - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team

October 6

02:29 - M - Marathon - Final - Thonakal Gopi

