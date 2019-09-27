IAAF World Athletics Championships: Full Schedule of Events, Start Timings for India
The 17th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
India at IAAF World Athletics Championships (Photo Credit: Twitter )
The 2019 IAAF World Championships will begin from September 27 in Doha, Qatar and even though only Anju Bobby George had managed a medal in the long jump at the 2003 edition, India will be hoping for a better showing at the 17th edition of the Games.
India's hopes will be pinned on the likes of Dutee Chand and Jinson Johnson, as the likes of Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra and Tejaswin Shankar are missing out due to injury.
Here is the complete schedule of India at the IAAF World Athletics Championships:
September 27
19:00 - M - Long Jump - Qualification - M Sreeshankar
23:00 - M - 400 Metres Hurdles - Heats - Dharun Ayyasamy, JM Pilayil
September 28
19:00 - W - 100 Metres - Heats - Dutee Chand
22:30 - X - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team
September 30
19:00 - W - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A - Annu Rani
19:35 - W- 200 Metres - Heats - Archana Suseendran
20:30 - W - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B - Annu Rani
20:50 - W - 400 Metres - Heats - Anjali Devi
October 1
20:45 - M - 3000 Metres Steeplechase - Heats - Avinash Sable
October 2
20:05 - W - 1500 Metres - Heats - PU Chithra
October 3
21:50 - M - Shot Put - Qualification Group A - TejinderPal Singh Toor
23:10 - M - Shot Put - QualificationGroup B - Tejinder Pal Singh Toor
October 4
00:30 - M - 1500 Metres - Heats - Jinson Johnson
October 5
02:00 - M - 20 Kilometres Race Walk - Final - Irfan Thodi, Devender Singh
19:00 - M - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group A - Shivpal Singh
20:30 - M - Javelin Throw - Qualification Group B - Shivpal Singh
22:25 - W - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team
22:55 - M - 4x400 Metres Relay - Heats - Indian Team
October 6
02:29 - M - Marathon - Final - Thonakal Gopi
