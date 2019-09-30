Take the pledge to vote

IAAF World Championships: Indian 4x400 Mixed Relay Team Finishes Seventh as US Win Gold

Felix ran the second leg as the U.S. team also featuring Wilbert London, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry won in three minutes 9.04 seconds - a world record for the new event - to finish ahead of Jamaica and Bahrain.

Reuters

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
IAAF World Championships: Indian 4x400 Mixed Relay Team Finishes Seventh as US Win Gold
Allyson Felix, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry of the U.S. celebrate breaking the world record and winning gold. (REUTERS)

Doha: Allyson Felix won her 12th world title, and her first since becoming a mother, as the United States claimed the inaugural world championship 4x400 metres mixed relay on Sunday. In doing so, Felix, who won her first gold in 2005, overhauled Usain Bolt's record of 11 world titles.

The Indian mixed relay team, meanwhile, finished seventh in the final race with a season best effort. The team of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minutes 15.77 seconds to finish seventh in the field of eight countries on Sunday. It was just a tad slower than the 3:15.71 clocked by the Indian team while winning gold in the Asian Games last year.

Felix ran the second leg as the U.S. team also featuring Wilbert London, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry won in three minutes 9.04 seconds - a world record for the new event - to finish ahead of Jamaica and Bahrain.

The team draped themselves in U.S. flags as they celebrated their win but, with barely any spectators in the Khalifa Stadium, went straight down the tunnel instead of completing a lap of honour.

Seven of the eight teams chose to run the first and fourth legs with men while Poland went for men in the first two legs and women in the last two.

That meant the Poles finished the second leg with a healthy lead which was cut back in the third leg and obliterated within the first 100 metres of the fourth as Justyna Swiety-Ersetic was overtaken by Cherry. Poland eventually finished fifth.

Felix, 33, has also won three world titles in the women's 200 metres, one in the 400 metres, three in the women's 4x100 metres relay and four in the women's 4x400 metres relay.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
