Following the publication of the report on the final stage of Professor Richard McLaren’s investigation into the International Boxing Association (IBA), the sport’s world governing body, has committed to acting on his findings and recommendations.

Professor McLaren was appointed in 2021 with a broad remit to investigate issues of historical mismanagement and corruption, together with widespread allegations of manipulated competition results.

As acknowledged by Professor McLaren in his report, many recommendations have already been implemented in recent months, especially with improvements to sporting integrity.

“The International Boxing Association is an organization in transition but still in need of reform. International boxing cannot seem to shake its historical culture of bout manipulation and of operating outside the rules and beyond,” said Professor McLaren.

“If the sport is to retain its place in the Olympic family, it needs to act now.”

“The singular focus of management to make new external ventures work required time, energy, and money. All to the detriment of the organization and the sport,” said Professor McLaren.

“These kinds of infractions reinforce the past culture which disregarded the ethics and integrity of the sport and open the door to bout manipulation,” said Professor McLaren.

“Taken as a whole, the three phases of work provide IBA with one of the most comprehensive studies of any sport. We bring together the historical, social, financial, and structural factors that have contributed to boxing’s reputation of corruption and mismanagement,” said Professor McLaren.

Meanwhile, IBA has also made progress in implementing comprehensive reforms in the areas of governance and finance. Beyond these measures, the IBA is continuing on its path of culture change, based on a clear vision that focuses on the importance of fair fights.

(With inputs from Agencies)

