IBKS vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group H match, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United - Playing XI, Football

Manchester United will head to face Istanbul Basaksehir for a group stage match of the UEFA Champions League at the İstanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu on Wednesday, November 4. The match will begin at 11:25 pm IST.

Manchester United have won both their Champions League fixtures played so far. The red devils beat French giants Paris Saint Germain 2-1 in the opening match and then went on to trounce RB Leipzig 5-0 in their last outing. They will be eyeing for a third with a win against Istanbul to cement their leader board status.

On the other hand, Istanbul is any match to the likes of Man Utd. The Turkish side is yet to score a goal in the Champions League, FC Midtjylland and Marseille also share the same plight. Okan Buruk’s team lost their first two games to RB Leipzig and PSG by 2-0 in both matches. They are at rock-bottom in Group H after losing each of their first two games.

Tonight’s game will be the maiden meeting between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United. The two sides never faced each other in any competitive fixture so far.

UEFA Champions League Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United: IBKS vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Captain: Anthony Martial

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Vice-Captain: Paul Pogba

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Goalkeeper: David de Gea

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Defenders: Martin Skrtel, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Midfielders: Irfan Kahveci, Edin Visca, Paul Pogba, Fred

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Dream11 Strikers: Enzo Crivelli, Anthony Martial

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting line-up vs Manchester United: Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mehmet Topal, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Edin Visca, Enzo Crivelli, Deniz Turuc

UEFA Champions League IBKS vs MUN, Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Istanbul Basaksehir: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial