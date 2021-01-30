Ibrahimović Misses Penalty, Milan Beats Bologna 2-1

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovi missed a penalty but AC Milan won 2-1 at Bologna on Saturday to bounce back from a disappointing week and remain top of Serie A.

Ante Rebi fired home the rebound after Ibrahimovis penalty kick was saved and Franck Kessi doubled Milans lead early in the second half. Former Milan midfielder Andrea Poli reduced the deficit nine minutes from time.

Milan moved five points clear of second-place Inter Milan, which hosts Benevento later. Juventus is also playing later, at Sampdoria.

Bologna remained six points off the relegation zone.

Milan had lost its last two matches, including a midweek defeat to Inter in the Italian Cup quarterfinals which saw Ibrahimovi sent off.

Milan almost took an early lead in Bologna but ukasz Skorupski did well to tip Theo Hernndezs effort onto the crossbar.

The Bologna goalkeeper then pulled off a sensational double save against Ibrahimovi and managed to parry the Milan forwards spot kick but Rebi netted the follow-up to give his side the lead in the 26th minute.

Bologna defender Mitchell Dijks had conceded the penalty by blatantly hauling over Rafael Leo.

Bologna came close to the equalizer but then gave away another careless penalty when defender Adama Soumaoro touched the ball with both his hands

This time Kessi stepped up and hit it straight down the middle.

Poli set up a nervy finale when he fired Andreas Skov Olsens cross into the top right corner, two minutes after coming off the bench. Bologna almost leveled shortly after but Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out Roberto Soriano with a brilliant flying save.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports