Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICC Hints it Won't Force Dhoni to Drop Army Insignia From Glove as BCCI Backs Him Amid Furore

Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators chairman Vinod Rai had said he will request the ICC to allow Dhoni to continue sporting the insignia.

News18.com

Updated:June 7, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICC Hints it Won't Force Dhoni to Drop Army Insignia From Glove as BCCI Backs Him Amid Furore
Former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action.
Loading...

New Delhi: A day after asking the BCCI to get the security forces insignia removed from the gloves of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the International Cricket Council has hinted that it may let go of its demand and let the former India Captain continue sporting the crest.

“If MS Dhoni and BCCI convince ICC that the "balidaan badge" does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request,” an unnamed official of the ICC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The reaction came after Dhoni’s decision to sport the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces found support from Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, who said he will request the ICC to allow him to continue sporting the insignia.

Rai said the insignia on the glove is ‘neither religious nor commercial’ in nature and not even an ‘insignia of his regiment’, and that BCCI stands behind Dhoni in the matter. Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment.

Dhoni was spotted wearing the gloves with the crest during India's opening game in the ongoing World Cup as he once again professed his love for the security forces.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager (Strategic Communications), had on Thursday said that the apex body requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India's next game is against Australia on Sunday. “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Furlong said.

When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she had added: “For first breach no, just a request to remove.”

The ICC’s request, however, did not go down well with a large section of Indian cricket fans, who on Twitter demanded that India boycott the World Cup if Dhoni is forced to drop the insignia.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram