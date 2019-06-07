ICC Hints it Won't Force Dhoni to Drop Army Insignia From Glove as BCCI Backs Him Amid Furore

New Delhi: A day after asking the BCCI to get the security forces insignia removed from the gloves of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the International Cricket Council has hinted that it may let go of its demand and let the former India Captain continue sporting the crest.

“If MS Dhoni and BCCI convince ICC that the "balidaan badge" does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request,” an unnamed official of the ICC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The reaction came after Dhoni’s decision to sport the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces found support from Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, who said he will request the ICC to allow him to continue sporting the insignia.

Rai said the insignia on the glove is ‘neither religious nor commercial’ in nature and not even an ‘insignia of his regiment’, and that BCCI stands behind Dhoni in the matter. Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment.

Dhoni was spotted wearing the gloves with the crest during India's opening game in the ongoing World Cup as he once again professed his love for the security forces.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager (Strategic Communications), had on Thursday said that the apex body requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India's next game is against Australia on Sunday. “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Furlong said.

When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she had added: “For first breach no, just a request to remove.”

The ICC’s request, however, did not go down well with a large section of Indian cricket fans, who on Twitter demanded that India boycott the World Cup if Dhoni is forced to drop the insignia.