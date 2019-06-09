Who Will Win Trophy Then? Gavaskar Has the Best Reply to Those Calling for India to Boycott World Cup
Sunil Gavaskar mocked those demanding the boycott saying that there was 'no problem' in India boycotting the World Cup, but then people should also 'think before speaking.'
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar (Twitter)
New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar tore down Indians calling for a boycott of the 2019 edition of the World Cup tournament. Indians at home want the Men in Blue to stage a walkout after the ICC barred MS Dhoni to wear wicket-keeping gloves bearing the Army Insignia.
“Then who will win,” asked Gavaskar after a reporter told him that several Indians want India to boycott the tournament over Dhoni’s 'balidaan' badge controversy.
"Do whatever you want. Who'll win World Cup for you if they return? Have you thought of this? You just talk for the sake of talking...Think before you talk," a piqued Gavaskar said.
The former Indian opening batsman mocked those demanding the boycott saying that there was “no problem” in India boycotting the World Cup, but then people should also “think before speaking.”
“Karo karo, koi problem nahi. Jo bhi karna hai aapko, karo. World Cup kaun jeetega phir, Bharat wapis aayegi toh? World Cup kaun jeetega? Yeh bhi socha hai kabhi? Bas baatein karne ke liye baatein karte ho. Thoda soch samajke baate kariye,” said Gavaskar.
The former Indian skipper wore Parachute Regiment's insignia on his gloves during India's opening match of World Cup against South Africa in England on Wednesday. Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army. Dhoni's gesture did not go down well with ICC, which cited rules and said that a player cannot sport anything except the logos of sponsors on gloves.
The Indian Army on Saturday distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the daggar insignia on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves, saying it had nothing to do with it.
