Amid Dhoni's Retirement Rumours, Adam Gilchrist Thanks Captain Cool for His Contribution to Cricket

New Delhi: Even as fans dread Mahendra Singh Dhoni's impending retirement, Australian legend Adam Gilchrist posted an endearing message for the former Indian skipper and expressed gratitude for his contribution to the world of cricket.

In a tweet, Gilchrist thanked the Captain Cool and heaped praises on him for his incredible “calmness and self-belief”.

The former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman said, “Not sure if you are playing on but thanks @msdhoni You have given the game so much. Always admired your calmness and self-belief (SIC).”

Not sure if you are playing on but thanks @msdhoni You have given the game so much. Always admired your calmness and self belief. #CWCUP2019 @BCCI — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

Citing India’s loss in the World Cup semi-final, Gilchrist urged Indian cricket fans to not be harsh on their players for being unable to win the trophy.

“Don’t be too harsh on your team Indian fans. Just shows World Cup’s aren’t easy to win. A lot has to go right and any slip ups can be punished. They are a top team and play a form of cricket that is really cool to watch,” he said.

Don’t be too harsh on your @BCCI team Indian fans. Just shows World Cup’s aren’t easy to win. A lot has to go right and any slip ups can be punished. They are a top team and play a form of cricket that is really cool to watch. #CWC19 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) July 11, 2019

India crashed out of the World Cup in an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Conceding the fact that India lacked the presence of a strong middle-order batsman, head coach Ravi Shastri pointed it out as one of the major reasons behind India’s ouster from the ICC World Cup 2019.

Some critics, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, blamed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s demotion in the batting order as one of the reasons for India’s shock loss.

However, Shastri explained that the strategy to hold Dhoni back was a team decision.

“It was a team decision. Everyone was in with it — and it was a simple decision, too. Last thing you wanted was Dhoni coming out to bat early and getting out — that would have killed the chase. We needed his experience later. He is the greatest finisher of all times — and it would have been criminal to not make use of him in that way. The whole team was clear on it,” Shastri was quoted as saying in an interview to Indian Express.

”And Rishabh Pant did look pretty secure when he got out to bat, even against (New Zealand fast bowler) Trent Boult, didn’t he? You could then say that if Pant had continued and not got out… but that’s sport. You grow up in quick time. He will learn, he already knows it."

“But I am happy that the team showed spunk. They didn’t give up even after losing Pant and Pandya. What a fightback that was,” he added.

Shastri praised Dhoni’s composure throughout the run chase until he was run-out after a brilliant piece of fielding by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in the penultimate over.

“He (Dhoni) was magnificent. The composure in the situation. And let me tell you, if not for that unfortunate runout, I think he had his calculations going inside his head. Which ball to hit, how much to keep for (James) Neesham’s last over. You could see his brain was ticking. He wanted to do it so desperately and it was clear on his face when he came back to the dressing room,” Shastri said.

Shastri, who was appointed head coach in 2017, admitted that the team missed the services of a ‘solid’ No. 4 batsman throughout the World Cup.