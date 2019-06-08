ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand at County Ground, Taunton: Venue, Record, Weather Updates

The 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the County Ground Taunton in Taunton on June 8 at 6 pm. Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib and his team will try to register their first victory of this tournament against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Kane Williamson’s side who are currently enjoying the top slot on the ICC Cricket World Cup points table with two consecutive wins will hope to continue their winning streak.

Scheduled at County Ground in Taunton, this is the first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the venue.

Formerly known as Athletic ground, it was established in 1882 and can easily accommodate up to 6,500 people. The first Championship to be played here was in 1891. This ground also hosted matches during the 1983 and 1999 World Cups.

This venue witnessed some of the amazing innings like two quadruple hundreds and Archie Maclaren’s record of 424 being followed 93 years later by Graeme Hick’s 405*

If we take a look at ODI statistics, then this venue has staged 3 matches in total. Out of it, 2 times the team batting first have won while the team chasing has triumphed 1 time. This venue hasn’t witnessed any tie breaker as of yet.

Key Facts:

Also or formerly known as: Athletic Ground, County Ground

Established: 1882

Capacity: 6500

Floodlights: No

End names: River End, Old Pavilion End

Home team: Somerset

Current local time: 07:19, Thu Jun 06, 2019 (UTC +0100)

Weather Update:

The weather forecast for the match between Afghanistan and News Zealand is predicted to be rainy. However, the expected first inning score is 300 runs.