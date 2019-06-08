Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand on June 8 at 3 pm: Match Stats and History, Winning, Losing, Tied

Afghanistan will look to make a comeback in the ICC World Cup 2019 after a seven wicket loss against Australia, when they go up against the mighty Kiwis today.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
The Kiwis are the tournament favourites but will a determined Afghanistan triumph?
Afghanistan will try to register their first ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match win against tournament favourites New Zealand at the County Ground Taunton in Taunton, today at 6 pm. Gulbadin Naib's side enter the match having received a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Australia in Bristol. Whereas, Kane Williamson and his men began their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with back to back wins and will try to maintain that consistency against the Dark Horses Afghanistan. If we look at the World Cup history, then Afghanistan and New Zealand have faced each other only once. Out of it, New Zealand came out to be victorious. For the 13th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand, one of the top contenders, are clear favourites. The Kiwis have a higher chance of winning the upcoming match with 86% as compared to Afghanistan probability of 14%.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs New Zealand Statistics:

Number of matches: 1

New Zealand won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

